Watch: Gord Downie Video Unveiled Ahead Of Album Release

Gord Downie’s 23-song double album Introduce Yerself arrives on October 27 via Arts & Crafts. Today, we’re happy to share a video from the late Tragically Hip frontman’s final record.

The video offers an intimate look at Downie in the studio, where he recorded the album with producer Kevin Drew, Dave Hamelin, and engineer Nyles Spencer at The Bathouse studio in Bath, Ontario. Check it out below.

The record was recorded over two four-day sessions in January of 2016 and February of 2017.

“A lot of these I wrote the words in advance,” Downie said at the time of recording. “Like poems. I’d get one or two a day and then I’d have to stop. Because that’s about all… the soul or whatever, would give up. And then, so with music, it becomes pretty easy.”

Here’s a look at the artwork.

Gord Downie – Introduce Yerself Tracklist

1. First Person

2. Wolf’s Home

3. Bedtime

4. Introduce Yerself

5. Coco Chanel No. 5

6. Ricky Please

7. Safe Is Dead

8. Spoon

9. A Natural

10. Faith Faith

11. My First Girlfriend

12. Yer Ashore

13. Love Over Money

14. You Me And The B’s

15. Snowflake

16. A Better End

17. Nancy

18. Thinking About Us

19. The Road

20. You Are The Bird

21. The Lake

22. Far Away And Blurred

23. The North