Watch: Gord Downie Video Unveiled Ahead Of Album Release
Downie’s Introduce Yerself Arrives Friday, October 27th
Gord Downie’s 23-song double album Introduce Yerself arrives on October 27 via Arts & Crafts. Today, we’re happy to share a video from the late Tragically Hip frontman’s final record.
The video offers an intimate look at Downie in the studio, where he recorded the album with producer Kevin Drew, Dave Hamelin, and engineer Nyles Spencer at The Bathouse studio in Bath, Ontario. Check it out below.
The record was recorded over two four-day sessions in January of 2016 and February of 2017.
“A lot of these I wrote the words in advance,” Downie said at the time of recording. “Like poems. I’d get one or two a day and then I’d have to stop. Because that’s about all… the soul or whatever, would give up. And then, so with music, it becomes pretty easy.”
Here’s a look at the artwork.
Gord Downie – Introduce Yerself Tracklist
1. First Person
2. Wolf’s Home
3. Bedtime
4. Introduce Yerself
5. Coco Chanel No. 5
6. Ricky Please
7. Safe Is Dead
8. Spoon
9. A Natural
10. Faith Faith
11. My First Girlfriend
12. Yer Ashore
13. Love Over Money
14. You Me And The B’s
15. Snowflake
16. A Better End
17. Nancy
18. Thinking About Us
19. The Road
20. You Are The Bird
21. The Lake
22. Far Away And Blurred
23. The North