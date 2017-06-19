Listen Live

Watch: Gord Downie Appointed To Order Of Canada

At A Ceremony In Ottawa Today

By Entertainment, Music

Tragically Hip front man Gord Downie was one of 29 people honoured by the Governor General for their work in raising awareness of indigenous issues. Downie was appointed to the Order of Canada in a ceremony at Rideau Hall. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the dignitaries in attendance today.

The singer was recognized for his efforts in support of reconciliation and his work to bring attention to the history of residential schools.

The rest of The Tragically Hip have also been named to the order and are to receive their citations at a later date.

Watch the ceremony below:

Courtesy of CTV News

