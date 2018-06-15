Listen Live

WATCH: Good Dog Disrupts Baseball Game to Play Fetch

what a Very Good Dog

Most teams in the Minor League have some sort of day where people get to bring their dogs to the stadium. On Wednesday, at ONEOK Field the Tulsa Drillers were hosting their “Bark at the Park” night and decided to have a few doggies on the field between innings. One German Shepherd could NOT contain his excitement at all the balls being thrown around.

 

