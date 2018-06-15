WATCH: Good Dog Disrupts Baseball Game to Play Fetch
what a Very Good Dog
Most teams in the Minor League have some sort of day where people get to bring their dogs to the stadium. On Wednesday, at ONEOK Field the Tulsa Drillers were hosting their “Bark at the Park” night and decided to have a few doggies on the field between innings. One German Shepherd could NOT contain his excitement at all the balls being thrown around.
While at the (@TulsaDrillers) game .. dog night at the park .. one dog saw a ball .. and go figure. #Dogs pic.twitter.com/6ws99cEQqR
— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 14, 2018
Our friends at @UMBCAthletics got us thinking: Next bark in the park, do we let that good boy play an inning at SS?
— Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 14, 2018
Feel like our friends over at @OMAStormChasers would've let the doggo play short for at least a batter
— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) June 14, 2018
#TBT…………………………..To last night. Only in #DrillVille pic.twitter.com/miBhTf4giX
— Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 14, 2018