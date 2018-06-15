WATCH: Good Dog Disrupts Baseball Game to Play Fetch

Most teams in the Minor League have some sort of day where people get to bring their dogs to the stadium. On Wednesday, at ONEOK Field the Tulsa Drillers were hosting their “Bark at the Park” night and decided to have a few doggies on the field between innings. One German Shepherd could NOT contain his excitement at all the balls being thrown around.

While at the (@TulsaDrillers) game .. dog night at the park .. one dog saw a ball .. and go figure. #Dogs pic.twitter.com/6ws99cEQqR — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 14, 2018

Our friends at @UMBCAthletics got us thinking: Next bark in the park, do we let that good boy play an inning at SS? — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 14, 2018