Watch: Golden Retriever Plays Fetch At Verizon Center

Go Fetch! Good boy!

By Videos

Well, this is the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Before the Washington Capitals played on Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes, a golden retriever got loose onto the ice and played fetch with a puck. No – seriously!

I don’t know where the dog came from, who it belongs to but I do know that I’m going to watch this video approximately 8,000 times.

(Video courtesy of CSN Atlantic)

