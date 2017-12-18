Watch: Get Nostalgic With Netflix’s “The Toys That Made Us” Trailer
How Star Wars, Barbie, G.I. Joe And More Became A Multi-Billion Dollar Industry
Netflix, they’ve got algorithms. The online streaming service knows what its viewers want, and apparently it’s a heavy dose of nostalgia.
A new eight-part documentary series is set to hit Netflix later this week. The Toys That Made Us chronicles how Star Wars, Barbie, G.I. Joe, and He-Man helped spark a multi-billion dollar industry. Watch the trailer below.
The series hits Netflix this week on December 22, 2017.