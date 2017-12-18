Listen Live

Watch: Get Nostalgic With Netflix’s “The Toys That Made Us” Trailer

How Star Wars, Barbie, G.I. Joe And More Became A Multi-Billion Dollar Industry

By Videos, Weird and Wonderful

Netflix, they’ve got algorithms. The online streaming service knows what its viewers want, and apparently it’s a heavy dose of nostalgia.

A new eight-part documentary series is set to hit Netflix later this week. The Toys That Made Us chronicles how Star WarsBarbieG.I. Joe, and He-Man helped spark a multi-billion dollar industry. Watch the trailer below.

The series hits Netflix this week on December 22, 2017.

Related posts

WATCH: 100 People Show Us Their Best Chewbacca Impressions

Watch: Jurassic World Trailer Released

Watch: Nirvana Members Reunite On Stage For ‘Big Me’ At Foo Fighters Show

Watch: Someone Bought Cousin Eddie’s RV From ‘Christmas Vacation’

Watch: Jimmy Fallon Channels Bruce Springsteen

Watch: Teaser Trailer For ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” Released

Funny Or Die Series “Zach Morris Is Trash” Destroys Your Favourite Childhood Series

Reporter Learns The Hard Way Why You Should Never Mix Coke & Liquid Nitrogen

The Trailer For “Avengers: Infinity War” Has Arrived