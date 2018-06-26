Listen Live

WATCH: Gender Reveal Goes Horribly Wrong

This gender reveal can be classified as an extreme sport

By Funny, Morning Show

Gender reveals have become increasingly popular over the past few years. This particular one could be classified as an extreme sport.

The typical gender reveal goes something like this: parents-to-be cut cake or open box or pop balloon to reveal the gender of their baby. This particular gender reveal went wrong in the worst way.

A broken ankle may have been worth finding out he was having a girl…but there are easier ways man. Enjoy your fifteen minutes of viral fame friend.

(cover photo via John Lawlor flickr)

