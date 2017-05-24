Watch: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Released

The Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere isn’t until July, but HBO sure knows how to keep us excited about it.

They dropped an EPIC new trailer on Wednesday, and it turns out it isn’t just winter that those in the seven kingdoms have to worry about – it’s full out war. The trailer opens with Cersei and Jamie surrounded by enemies on all sides. Daenarys and her dragons have an eye on the Iron Throne, while Jon Snow is still King in the North. Arya seems to be headed north (yes! finally), while Sansa plots with Littlefinger.

Despite a warning from Sir Davos to put aside differences and band together, the forces that be seem hell bent on fighting it out.

Things are gonna get crazy.

Game of Thrones season 7 begins July 16th on HBO.

Watch the trailer below: