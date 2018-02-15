Listen Live

WATCH: Frozen Trampoline Jumping Is Very Satisfying

I Think We Found The Winter Games Newest Event

By Weird and Wonderful

I think this might be the newest entry for the next Winter Games, Frozen Trampoline Jumping.

I like this kid’s approach, he’s very smooth and allows his back to land first for the ice break.

Good enough to put him on the podium??

 

Related posts

Boy Successfully Climbs Inside A Vending Machine

The Latest Optical Illusion to Confuse the Internet

Elon Musk Sent a Tesla Into Space