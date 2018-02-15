WATCH: Frozen Trampoline Jumping Is Very Satisfying
I Think We Found The Winter Games Newest Event
I think this might be the newest entry for the next Winter Games, Frozen Trampoline Jumping.
I like this kid’s approach, he’s very smooth and allows his back to land first for the ice break.
Good enough to put him on the podium??
We’re officially petitioning for the addition of “Freestyle Ice Trampoline” to the 2022 Winter Games #ShareYourWeather #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/WpmQ3Ed6ho
— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 14, 2018