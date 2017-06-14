Watch: ‘Friends From College’ Trailer Released

Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming ensemble comedy series Friends From College.

The show centers around group of friends from Harvard played by Keegan-Michael Key (Ethan), Cobie Smulders (Lisa), Annie Parisse (Sam), Nat Faxon (Nick), Fred Savage (Max) and Jae Suh Park (Marianne) who are now facing their forties head on.

“With interwoven and oftentimes complicated relationships with one another, Friends from College is a comedic exploration of old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past” Netflix said in a release.

Season one of the show premieres Friday, July 14. Watch the full trailer below: