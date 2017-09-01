Listen Live

Watch: Foo Fighters Kick Off BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month

They Smashed Their Way Through Three Bangers

If you were listening to the Foo Fighters on BBC’s Live Lounge this morning, you’re definitely awake now!

The band ripped through their new single ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’, the Foo’s classic ‘Best Of You’, and even treated fans to a cover of AC/DC‘s ‘Let There Be Rock’.

The Foo Fighters new album Concrete & Gold is due out September 1st.

(Photo courtesy of BBC Radio 1)

