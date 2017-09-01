Watch: Foo Fighters Kick Off BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month
They Smashed Their Way Through Three Bangers
If you were listening to the Foo Fighters on BBC’s Live Lounge this morning, you’re definitely awake now!
The band ripped through their new single ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood’, the Foo’s classic ‘Best Of You’, and even treated fans to a cover of AC/DC‘s ‘Let There Be Rock’.
We can already tell this is going to be special @FooFighters start their #R1LiveLoungeMonth performance with The Sky Is A Neighbourhood pic.twitter.com/BzeZahX64X
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 1, 2017
Total goosebumps listening to the @FooFighters play Best Of You ✨#R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/UNGFqDLBRW
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 1, 2017
LET THERE BE ROCK! @FooFighters are nailing their #R1LiveLoungeMonth cover of the @ACDC classic pic.twitter.com/zCAk7cTkKn
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 1, 2017
The Foo Fighters new album Concrete & Gold is due out September 1st.
(Photo courtesy of BBC Radio 1)