WATCH: Foo Fighters’ Carpool Karaoke Episode

The Foo Fighters’ Carpool Karaoke episode recently aired on TV and while it looks like tons of fun, the bands guitarist Pat Smear said in a recent interview with NME that it really wasn’t. “By hour three in dude’s car, it got less fun. It kinda went on. We stopped at Guitar Center, that felt like we were done, but it was like, ‘this is halfway.'”

Dave Grohl agreed saying the shoot was “a little uncomfortable”. He also didn’t like that James Corden made them sing their own songs saying they sang the Ramones and Rick Astley tunes as well, but neither of those made the cut.