WATCH: Foo Fighters Bring Aussie Fan On Stage

Dave Grohl brought up a young guitarist on stage at the Foo Fighters concert in Brisbane, Australia.

This isn’t the first time he’s brought up a fan. Last time it was a drummer who blew everybody away.

So this kid is 22 years old, named Joey and apparently he caught Dave Grohl’s attention because of a sign he had. Now he did warn him, “The last thing you want to do is come up here and s*** the bed in front of 40,000 people in your hometown.”

He definitely did not disappoint. He played their 1997 song “Monkey Wrench.”

Dave Grohl was certainly impressed by the end of it saying, “Get the f*** off my stage.”

Of course the kid was super psyched to be jamming with the Foo!

A 22-year-old from Everton Hills is still buzzing after he was chosen from the crowd at Suncorp Stadium last night to play with the @foofighters @MaxFutcher #7News pic.twitter.com/2OZ57OS1dj — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) 26 January 2018

Watch the whole performance here:



YouTube / Peter Rudd