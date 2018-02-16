Listen Live

Watch: First Trailer Released For ‘Karate Kid’ Sequel ‘Cobra Kai’

The YouTube Red Series Picks Up 30 Years Later

Reigniting the feud over 30 years after they faced off in the All Valley Karate Tournament, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka will reprise their roles in an upcoming Karate Kid sequel.

The series synopsis says “”Karate Kid‘s Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso aren’t the same people they were in high school— but their rivalry hasn’t changed one bit. The Karate Kid saga continues.”

The series will premiere on YouTube Red later this year. Watch the full trailer below:

 

