Watch: First Trailer For “Logan Lucky” Released

Do you like Nascar? Do you like heist movies? Well, then, Logan Lucky is for you.

Steven Soderbergh (the director behind the Ocean’s 11) franchise makes a return to the heist genre with Logan, a film about two brothers who conspire to rob a Nascar event. According the the films synopsis “Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

The movie boasts a star studded cast, with Channing Tatum and Adam Driver playing the lead roles. Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Seth McFarlane, Riley Keough and Sebastian Stan round out the cast. Daniel Craig joins them as eccentric explosives expert aptly named Joe Bang.

Logan Lucky hits theatres August 18th. Watch the trailer below: