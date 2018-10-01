Watch: First Trailer For Elton John Biopic ‘Rocketman’

The first trailer for Rocketman, the upcoming biopic about Elton John, features actor Taron Egertin portraying John’s rise to fame.

Egerton, best known for the Kingsman movies, does his own singing in the film and even sings “Rocket Man” in the trailer.

Check out the trailer below.

In the trailer, a voiceover of Richard Madden, who co-stars as John’s manager and partner John Reid, says: “There are moments in a rock star’s life that define who he is. Where there was darkness there is now you, and it’s going to be a wild ride.” The voiceover plays over a montage of colourful costumers, wild performances, and tons of key moments from John’s journey.

The film stars Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin and Bryce Dallas Howard as John’s single mother Sheila Eileen. Dexter Fletcher, who recently took over for Bryan Singer on the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, is directing the film, and Elton John himself will be the producer.