Watch: Final Trailer For Avengers: Infinity War Is Here

We’re just a few weeks away from the release of Avengers: Infinity War, and things are starting to heat up. Marvel has released the final trailer for what is sure to be their biggest movie yet, and it’s absolutely thrilling.

In it, Thanos (played by Josh Brolin), lays out his plan to destroy the universe. Thanos is trying to collect six powerful artifacts known as the “Infinity Stones”, wiping out “half the universe with the snap of his fingers.” The film features almost every superhero from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from the original Avengers (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow and Hulk)to Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Infinity War hits theaters April 27th. Watch the full trailer below: