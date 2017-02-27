Listen Live

WATCH: Everything Important You May Have Missed From the Oscars

...and the Oscar goes to...La La Land....NOT

This was truly the most exciting awards show in a very long time.

Jimmy Kimmel was a Great Host

Jimmy Kimmel did an amazing job. He took a few jabs at Donald Trump, and his frenemy: Matt Damon.

…and this little gem, which he tweeted live.

Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar 

Candy Rained Down on the Audience

These poor starving celebrities were so desperate to take in calories. They could barely contain their excitement.

The unluckiest man in Oscars history won his first ever Oscar

Kevin O’Connell has been nominated 20 times and has never won an Oscar. Last night, he won the award for Best Soundmixing for Hacksaw Ridge.

Viola Davis’ Acceptance Speech! 

and finally….

THEY ANNOUNCED THE WRONG WINNER ‘FOR BEST PICTURE’! 

WHOOPS!

