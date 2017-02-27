WATCH: Everything Important You May Have Missed From the Oscars

This was truly the most exciting awards show in a very long time.

Jimmy Kimmel was a Great Host

Jimmy Kimmel did an amazing job. He took a few jabs at Donald Trump, and his frenemy: Matt Damon.

…and this little gem, which he tweeted live.

Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar

Candy Rained Down on the Audience

These poor starving celebrities were so desperate to take in calories. They could barely contain their excitement.

Revel in footage of celebrities grabbing candy parachutes at the #Oscars https://t.co/rAT9izFelh pic.twitter.com/FVXPunV5ql — People Magazine (@people) February 27, 2017

The unluckiest man in Oscars history won his first ever Oscar

Kevin O’Connell has been nominated 20 times and has never won an Oscar. Last night, he won the award for Best Soundmixing for Hacksaw Ridge.

KEVIN O'CONNELL WINS ON HIS 21ST NOM!!! The most losing man in Oscar history is a loser no more!!! — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) February 27, 2017

Viola Davis’ Acceptance Speech!

.@violadavis gives #Oscars acceptance speech: Artists "the only profession that celebrate what it means to live a life" pic.twitter.com/6saH17l0di — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

and finally….

THEY ANNOUNCED THE WRONG WINNER ‘FOR BEST PICTURE’!

WHOOPS!