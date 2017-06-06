Listen Live

WATCH: Emergency Delivery Of Baby Gorilla

WARNING: Graphic content.

By Host Blogs, Videos

It was a difficult delivery for a gorilla at the Philadelphia zoo. A newborn gorilla is alive and well (and looks to be smiling) thanks to a team of experts who helped out.

Labour began on Friday and continued into Saturday. That’s when the zoo veterinarians called ob/gyns from Jefferson Hospital. They normally deliver humans but gorillas aren’t much different so they were able to deliver the baby gorilla after 11 1/2 hours.

SO CUTE!!!

Main Image via fox29.com

