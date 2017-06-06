WATCH: Emergency Delivery Of Baby Gorilla
WARNING: Graphic content.
It was a difficult delivery for a gorilla at the Philadelphia zoo. A newborn gorilla is alive and well (and looks to be smiling) thanks to a team of experts who helped out.
Labour began on Friday and continued into Saturday. That’s when the zoo veterinarians called ob/gyns from Jefferson Hospital. They normally deliver humans but gorillas aren’t much different so they were able to deliver the baby gorilla after 11 1/2 hours.
SO CUTE!!!
Main Image via fox29.com