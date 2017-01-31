Listen Live

WATCH: Ellen Uses “Finding Dory” to Comment on the Immigration Ban

Thank you, Ellen!

Ellen Degeneres did an exceptional job at commenting on Donald Trump’s recent immigration ban, by comparing it to “Finding Dory.” (She voices the part of Dory in the movie.)

It’s ironic because that was the first movie that was shown in the White House family theatre on Sunday. And the plot is actually the complete opposite of Trump’s immigration ban.

Ellen’s co-star did not miss the irony:

She says “I don’t get political, so I’m not going to talk about the travel ban. I’m just gonna talk about the very non-political, family-friendly, ‘People’s Choice Award’-winning ‘Finding Dory.’”

Find out how she compares the law to the movie:


YouTube / TheEllenShow
Main Image via YouTube / TheEllenShow

