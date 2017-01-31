WATCH: Ellen Uses “Finding Dory” to Comment on the Immigration Ban

Ellen Degeneres did an exceptional job at commenting on Donald Trump’s recent immigration ban, by comparing it to “Finding Dory.” (She voices the part of Dory in the movie.)

It’s ironic because that was the first movie that was shown in the White House family theatre on Sunday. And the plot is actually the complete opposite of Trump’s immigration ban.

Ellen’s co-star did not miss the irony:

Odd that Trump is watching Finding Dory today, a movie about reuniting with family when he’s preventing it in real life. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 29, 2017

She says “I don’t get political, so I’m not going to talk about the travel ban. I’m just gonna talk about the very non-political, family-friendly, ‘People’s Choice Award’-winning ‘Finding Dory.’”

