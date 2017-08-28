Listen Live

Watch: Eddie Vedder Performs On Twin Peaks

Pearl Jam Front Man Plays Rare Track 'Out Of Sand'

By Music, Videos

Introduced as Edward Louis Severson, his birthname, Eddie Vedder hit the stage at Bang Bang Bar on Twin Peaks Sunday night. Vedder played “Out of Sand,” a song he’s only performed a handful of times.

Watch Vedder become the series’ latest high-profile cameo below.

Artists including Trent Reznor, performing as “The Nine Inch Nails,” and Chromatics have both appeared in episodes to play the show’s music venue.

Related posts

Watch The Trailer For ‘Super Troopers 2’

Matt “Airistotle” Burns Wins Back-To-Back World Air Guitar Championships

Who’s Ready for a Birthday Bash?

Watch: The Killers Share ‘Run For Cover’ Video

Dave Grohl’s Kids Star In New Video For ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood”

Poster And New Trailer For Tragically Hip Documentary Released

Top 500 is Coming!

TIFF Screening Time For ‘Long Time Running’ Announced

Pearl Jam Releases Trailer For “Let’s Play Two”