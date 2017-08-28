Watch: Eddie Vedder Performs On Twin Peaks

Introduced as Edward Louis Severson, his birthname, Eddie Vedder hit the stage at Bang Bang Bar on Twin Peaks Sunday night. Vedder played “Out of Sand,” a song he’s only performed a handful of times.

Watch Vedder become the series’ latest high-profile cameo below.

Artists including Trent Reznor, performing as “The Nine Inch Nails,” and Chromatics have both appeared in episodes to play the show’s music venue.