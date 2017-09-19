Watch: Eddie Vedder Busks Outside Wrigley Field After Cubs Game

Chicago Cubs super fan Eddie Vedder is a regular at the team’s home games and he’s been known to partake in a musical number over the ball park’s PA system now and then. The Pearl Jam frontman took his act outdoors following a pair of Cubs games over the weekend, joining some buskers for impromptu performances.

Vedder picked up a guitar and jammed with a drummer on “Corduroy” from Pearl Jam’s 1994 record Vitalogy Friday night, and made another appearance behind a kit later over the weekend. The Cubs are currently in possession of an MLB playoff spot and in position to defend their 2016 World Series championship. Eddie is feelin’ it, check it out below.