WATCH: Dos Equis Guy Now Likes Tequila

The “Most Interesting Man in the World” may be interested in something other than globetrotting adventures and Mexican beer. Jonathan Goldsmith, the man who played the character for Dos Equis, is now advertising Astral Tequila. Goldsmith is an equity owner in the company.



Goldsmith has the ability to become legend with another brand, as Dos Equis re-casted “The Most Interesting Man in the World” late last year. Augustin Legrand, the French actor who replaced him is 37 years younger. But, the reception to the switch has been mixed.

Are you happy to see the original “Most Interesting Man in the World” back on television?