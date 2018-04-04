Watch: Def Leppard Front Man Literally Pours Sugar On Things

“Step Inside, Walk This Way”…

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott has taken one of the bands most famous songs literally in a new video. In what may well be the best promotional video of all time, Elliott pours sugar on various items (a rose, a cheeseburger, a dog) which in turn transforms them in to better versions of themselves.

Pouring Sugar with Joe Elliot just might be the best thing on the internet today.