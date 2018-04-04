Listen Live

Watch: Def Leppard Front Man Literally Pours Sugar On Things

To Promote The Band's Upcoming Tour

By Funny, Videos

“Step Inside, Walk This Way”…

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott has taken one of the bands most famous songs literally in a new video. In what may well be the best promotional video of all time, Elliott pours sugar on various items (a rose, a cheeseburger, a dog) which in turn transforms them in to better versions of themselves.

Pouring Sugar with Joe Elliot just might be the best thing on the internet today.

