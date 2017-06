It was not breakfast as usual for a New York Denny’s over the weekend.

Early Saturday morning, a deer crashed through the Rome, New York Denny’s restaurant causing patrons to quickly dodge the restless animal. Thankfully, none of the patrons or the deer were harmed in the incident as customers just guided the deer right out the front door.

Maybe the deer wanted to try the Moons Over My Hammy?

