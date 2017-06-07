Watch: Deaf Singer Stuns The Judges On America’s Got Talent

Hope you have your tissues handy.

29 year old Mandy Harvey stunned the America’s Got Talent judges last night. Harvey is deaf. She lost all of her hearing at the age of 18 due to a connective tissue disorder. Prior to losing her hearing, Harvey had been a singer since the age of four. She left music after going deaf but she figured out a way to returnto her passion. As Mandy explained to the judges, she is able to sing thanks to muscle memory, using visual tuners and trusting her pitch. Before she sang, she took her shoes off to feel the tempo and beat of the music through the floor of the stage.

Mandy sang an original song called “Try,” which she wrote because “after I lost my hearing, I gave up. But I want to do more with my life than just give up,” she said.

Mandy earned a standing ovation from the crowd, and Simon Cowell used his golden buzzer to send her straight to the live shows.

Watch the amazing performance below: