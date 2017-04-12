Listen Live

WATCH: David Letterman Calls Ticketmaster ‘beady-eyed, bloodthirsty weasels’

During his induction speech for Pearl Jam at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Pearl Jam was one of the first bands to fight back against Ticketmaster’s control over the concert ticket industry. They famously decided to push back in 1995. Pearl Jam sold tickets for their summer tour without Ticketmaster as a way to fight against the company’s expensive service fees.

David Letterman helped induct Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend and during his induction speech, he praised Pearl Jam’s courage for risking their careers to stand up to the ticket-selling giant.

 

