WATCH: Dave Grohl’s Daughter Drums with the Foo Fighters

Harper is following in her father's footsteps

By Daily Dirt, Morning Show, Music, Uncategorized

Dave Grohl’s 8-year-old daughter Harper joined the Foo Fighters on stage at the Solstice Festival in Iceland Friday.

He introduced her and told the crowd she had recently asked to learn to play the drums. “And I said, ‘Do you want me to teach you?’ She said, ‘Yes.’ And then I said, ‘Do you want to get up in front of 20,000 people in Iceland and play?’ And she said, ‘Yes.'”

She played the first song she learned, which was Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’.

