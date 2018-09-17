Watch: Dave Grohl Gets Behind The Kit To Play ‘In Bloom’ With Trombone Shorty

Dave Grohl is on a bit of a nostalgia-fuelled run at the moment. The Foo Fighters frontman recently welcomed former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic to the stage to perform “Molly’s Lips,” and now he’s back churning out another old Nirvana cut with another band.

Grohl joined New Orleans-based jazz collective Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue to play drums on a rendition of the Nevermind classic “In Bloom.” Watch Grohl participate in this unique performance of an old favourite.