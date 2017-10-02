Watch: Dave Grohl Drinks Whiskey & Does A Christopher Walken Impression

The Foo Fighters press tour for Concrete & Gold has had many highlights. Carpool Karaoke was one of them, but it may now be overtaken.

In a recent interview with Chris Moyles, Dave Grohl showed us his knowledge of fine whiskey as well as treated us to an impression of Christopher Walken interview.

You can watch the entire 45 minute interview below, or skip to the 29:44 mark for the Walken impression.