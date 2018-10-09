Watch: Dave Grohl Covers Adele With His Daughter

Dave Grohl headlined the “Autism Speaks: Into the Blue” gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday night, where he teamed up with his daughter Violet to cover Adele and perform their own take on Billie Eilish.

The father-daughter duo took to the stage to perform Adele’s “When We Were Young,” and Eilish’s “Idontwannabeyouanymore.”

Watch the performance below.

Violet has joined her father on stage several times, from a duet earlier this year to joining the Foo Fighters as a backing singer last summer.

After introducing Violet during a show in Toronto, Grohl exclaimed “That’s my boo!”