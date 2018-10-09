Listen Live

Watch: Dave Grohl Covers Adele With His Daughter

The Father-Daughter Duo Took To The Stage Yet Again

By Entertainment, Music

Dave Grohl headlined the “Autism Speaks: Into the Blue” gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday night, where he teamed up with his daughter Violet to cover Adele and perform their own take on Billie Eilish.

The father-daughter duo took to the stage to perform Adele’s “When We Were Young,” and Eilish’s “Idontwannabeyouanymore.”

Watch the performance below.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by stacieannabelle (@stacieannabelle) on

Violet has joined her father on stage several times, from a duet earlier this year to joining the Foo Fighters as a backing singer last summer.

After introducing Violet during a show in Toronto, Grohl exclaimed “That’s my boo!”

 

Related posts

Tragically Hip Members To Perform With Choir! Choir! Choir!

BBC Announces New David Bowie Documentary ‘The First Five Years’

Ozzy Osbourne Hospitilized

Chris Cornell Statue Unveiled in Seattle

Ted Nugent Reveals New Album Details!

WATCH: ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ on Boomwhackers

Foo Fighters Tease ‘Nirvana Reunion’ At Cal Jam This Weekend

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour All Access – Radio Special

Watch: New Trailer For Netflix Music Mystery Docuseries ‘Remastered’