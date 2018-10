Conor McGregor was at the Cowboys vs. Jaguars game on Sunday as a guest of Jerry Jones. He was asked to throw a football…

Would start for Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/IY5Nm0J2v0 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 14, 2018

McGregor, not the type of person to take any sort of insult lying down took to Instagram to defend his honour and his throwing arm.