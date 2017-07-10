Watch: Coldplay Releases New Video For “A L I E N S”

In anticipation of their Kaleidoscope EP coming later this week, Coldplay have shared a new track and animated music video for “A L I E N S.”

In the new song, Chris Martin sings about aliens, who “just want to get home again”, not speaking about extra-terrestrials but referring to immigrants. There’s no surprise that proceeds from the song will be donated to the Migrant Offshore Aid Station, an international NGO “dedicated to preventing loss of life to refugees and migrants in distress at sea.”

The video depicts an animated family outrunning a war-torn area, being chased by a war machine. Kaleidoscope EP will be released this Friday, July 14th. Watch the animated video for “A L I E N S” below: