Watch: Chris Martin Visits BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Following in the footseps of the Foo Fighters, Chris Martin was the latest guest on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month.

Martin was joined by background singers and a horn section as he played a cover of Paul Simon’s Graceland. He said he first heard the song when he was 10-years-old, and has loved it ever since.

Watch the entire performance below:

Full video of Chris Martin covering Paul Simon’s Graceland on #R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/CIU1wYTrWr — Coldplaying (@coldplaying) September 4, 2017

Martin also performed a rendition of Coldplay’s A Head Full of Dreams track “Hymn for the Weekend”.