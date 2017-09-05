Listen Live

Watch: Chris Martin Visits BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

He Covered Paul Simon's 'Graceland'

By Music, Videos

Following in the footseps of the Foo Fighters, Chris Martin was the latest guest on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month.

Martin was joined by background singers and a horn section as he played a cover of Paul Simon’s Graceland. He said he first heard the song when he was 10-years-old, and has loved it ever since.

Watch the entire performance below:

Martin also performed a rendition of Coldplay’s A Head Full of Dreams track “Hymn for the Weekend”.

 

Related posts

Watch: Shaq & John Cena Carpool Karaoke Trailer

10 Best Billy Madison Moments

Watch: Netflix Releases New Trailer For “The Magic School Bus Rides Again”

Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy Cheated with Six Different Women

WATCH: Dave Grohl Play with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Watch: Foo Fighters Kick Off BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month

Neil Young’s Long Lost Acoustic Record “Hitchhiker” Arrives September 8th

Guns N’ Roses Cover Glen Campbell’s ‘Wichita Lineman’

Netflix Shares Video Game Style ‘Stranger Things’ Recap