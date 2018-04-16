Watch: Chris Cornell Honoured At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Saturday night’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was a celebration of great music, but also had a somber mood.

Rock & Roll lost some greats last year -Malcolm Young, Tom Petty, Glen Campbell, Gregg Allman, Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington and many others. The in memoriam segment could have resulted in several tributes, but organizers decided to go with a stripped-down version of “Black Hole Sun” sung by Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell and Alice Wilson from Heart.

Cornell was a friend of Wilson’s, and she reached out to Cantrell to plan the tribute.

Watch the performance below: