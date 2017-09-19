WATCH: Chester Bennington’s Wife Shares Video 36 Hours Before His Death

Chester Bennington’s wife, Talinda Bennington, wants the world to know that depression doesn’t have a face or a mood.

She bravely shared this video on the weekend of what she says is her “most personal tweet.” It’s her husband just 36 hours before he died by suicide. Just over a day before his death, he’s laughing and joking with his family. He’s playing a game involving trick jelly beans and he tries a rotten egg-flavoured one.

Watch below:

This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/VW44eOER4k — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

It’s hard to believe he was so casual with his loved ones just so close to his death. She’s shown that depression takes many forms and the worst pain can hide behind the happiest of faces.