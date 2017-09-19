Listen Live

WATCH: Chester Bennington’s Wife Shares Video 36 Hours Before His Death

The worst pain can hide behind the happiest of faces.

Chester Bennington’s wife, Talinda Bennington, wants the world to know that depression doesn’t have a face or a mood.

She bravely shared this video on the weekend of what she says is her “most personal tweet.” It’s her husband just 36 hours before he died by suicide. Just over a day before his death, he’s laughing and joking with his family. He’s playing a game involving trick jelly beans and he tries a rotten egg-flavoured one.

It’s hard to believe he was so casual with his loved ones just so close to his death. She’s shown that depression takes many forms and the worst pain can hide behind the happiest of faces.

