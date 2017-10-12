Watch: Chester Bennington & Linkin Park Filmed An Episode Of “Carpool Karaoke” Before His Death

With the blessing of Chester Bennington’s family, Linkin Park has released the episode of Carpool Karaoke they filmed before his death on July 20th.

Shot just days before Bennington died by suicide, the episode is a true example of the highs and lows of depression, and why it can be just so difficult to see and understand.

They start the episode by singing Hey Ya, by Outkast, before ripping through Linkin Park’s Numb, In the End and Talking to Myself, as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Under the Bridge. Eventually, they move to a party bus and sing Sweet Home Alabama and I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing.

If you are interested in contributing to the One More Light fund you can visit the group’s Music for Relief page.