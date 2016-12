WATCH: Carrie Fisher Roasts George Lucas

Carrie Fisher is most well known for her role as Princess Leia, but the actress was also an acclaimed writer and had a wicked sense of humour.

That biting wit was on full display in┬áriotous roast of George Lucas at the 2005 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony honoring the filmmaker. Fisher has never been shy about her love-hate relationship with Star Wars and it’s creator, and she held nothing back.

Watch below: