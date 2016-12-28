WATCH: Carrie Fisher Roasts George Lucas

Carrie Fisher is most well known for her role as Princess Leia, but the actress was also an acclaimed writer and had a wicked sense of humour.

That biting wit was on full display in riotous roast of George Lucas at the 2005 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony honoring the filmmaker. Fisher has never been shy about her love-hate relationship with Star Wars and it’s creator, and she held nothing back.

Watch below: