Watch: Calpurnia Cover The Velvet Underground’s ‘Here She Comes Now’

Having recently signed to Royal Mountain Records and currently recording their debut EP, Vancouver-based outfit Calpurnia are quite the buzz band right now. Did we mention that the band features Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard on guitar and vocals?

Calpurnia covered The Velvet Underground’s “Here She Comes Now” during a recent show at Brookyln’s Rough Trade. They dedicated the song to Lou Reed…and Hulk Hogan for some reason. Check it out below.