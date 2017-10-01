Listen Live

Watch: Bryan Adams & Bruce Springsteen Sing Together At The Invictus Games Closing Ceremony

The Pair Performed "Cuts Like A Knife" & "Badlands"

The Invictus Games came to a close in Toronto on Saturday night. The star-studded closing ceremony was headlined by Bruce Springsteen, who was joined by Canada’s own Bryan Adams for two songs. The pair performed the Adams classic “Cuts Like A Knife“, as well as Springsteens “Badlands“.

Before the show, Adams shared a video to Instagram of him rehearsing the track with The Boss.

