Watch: Bryan Adams & Bruce Springsteen Sing Together At The Invictus Games Closing Ceremony
The Pair Performed "Cuts Like A Knife" & "Badlands"
The Invictus Games came to a close in Toronto on Saturday night. The star-studded closing ceremony was headlined by Bruce Springsteen, who was joined by Canada’s own Bryan Adams for two songs. The pair performed the Adams classic “Cuts Like A Knife“, as well as Springsteens “Badlands“.
Before the show, Adams shared a video to Instagram of him rehearsing the track with The Boss.