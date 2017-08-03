WATCH: Bruce Willis’ Latest Movie

Bruce Willis stars in a reboot of the Death Wish series. Like the original Death Wish (released in 1974), Willis is transformed into a vigilante killer after his wife is killed and his daughter is sexually assaulted. This new iteration changes the setting of the original film from New York to Chicago.

The film stars Willis alongside Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, Under the Dome) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil). The movie is slated for release on November 22nd, 2017.