Watch: Bruce Springstreen Invites Australian Teen Onstage

Bruce Springsteen is currently on tour in Australia. On Thursday he played in Brisbane, and during the show The Boss called out to a teenage fan in the audience. who had a sign that said “Missed school, in the sh*t, now can I play Growing Up with you?”

You know it all on guitar? You do? Come on up!

The teen, named Nathan Testa, happened to have a pick in his pocket (how convenient) was handed a guitar by one of the techs, and then proceeded to help Springsteen play his 1973 hit “Growing Up”.

The Boss also offered Nathan a few pointers, telling him that it “wasn’t about how well you played, it was how good you looked doing it”

Watch below:

(Courtesy of MsEsther76 on YouTube)