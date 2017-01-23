WATCH: Bruce Springsteen Supports Women’s March
"We Stand With You."
“We are the new American Resistance.”
I’ve got to hand it to Bruce Springsteen for taking a moment out of his concert in Australia to show his support for the Women’s Marches on Washington.
“We’re a long way from home, and our hearts and spirits are with the hundreds of thousands of men and women that marched yesterday in every city in America — and in Melbourne!”
– Bruce Springsteen, January 22, 2017 pic.twitter.com/HOFEUv4gev
— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) January 22, 2017
You’re a class act, Bruce!
Main Image via ultimateclassicrock.com