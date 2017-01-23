WATCH: Bruce Springsteen Supports Women’s March

“We are the new American Resistance.”

I’ve got to hand it to Bruce Springsteen for taking a moment out of his concert in Australia to show his support for the Women’s Marches on Washington.

“We’re a long way from home, and our hearts and spirits are with the hundreds of thousands of men and women that marched yesterday in every city in America — and in Melbourne!”

– Bruce Springsteen, January 22, 2017 pic.twitter.com/HOFEUv4gev — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) January 22, 2017

You’re a class act, Bruce!

Main Image via ultimateclassicrock.com