Watch: Broken Social Scene Play “Anthems For A Teenage Girl” With Johnny Marr In Manchester

Toronto’s Broken Social Scene opened the European leg of their tour last night in Manchester, just one day after a suicide bombing killed 22 people and injured many more at an Ariana Grande concert in the British city.

Manchester’s own Johnny Marr, of The Smiths fame, on guitar to perform “Anthems For a Seventeen-Year-Old Girl” from the band’s 2002 LP You Forgot It In People.

Matt Hart from Indie88 spoke with BSS’ Kevin Drew about the experience, which you can listen to above.

Watch fan videos of the moment below.

What a moment.