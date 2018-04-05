Listen Live

WATCH: Bricks Being Blown off the Side of a Building in Oshawa

It looks like someone demolishing a lego house

By Morning Show

There was some crazy weather all over Ontario yesterday. Winds reached speeds of 90 km/h knocking down trees, power lines, and even KFC buckets in Hamilton.

But perhaps the craziest video from yesterday was posted by Cher Young on Facebook. This was taken in Oshawa, Ontario.

