WATCH: Bricks Being Blown off the Side of a Building in Oshawa
It looks like someone demolishing a lego house
There was some crazy weather all over Ontario yesterday. Winds reached speeds of 90 km/h knocking down trees, power lines, and even KFC buckets in Hamilton.
Imagine if this was actually full of chicken. #windstorm #HamOnt #sc pic.twitter.com/JDbFlvbC04
— Samantha Craggs (@SamCraggsCBC) April 4, 2018
But perhaps the craziest video from yesterday was posted by Cher Young on Facebook. This was taken in Oshawa, Ontario.