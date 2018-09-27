WATCH: Boxer Takes a Punch During Boxing Match, Walks Out of Ring

Hope 22-year-old Kaywann Sistrunk had a second career in mind because it’s clear Boxing isn’t for him.

One minute and 10 seconds into his third round of a four-round super lightweight bout against Sevelle Hasan, he decided that accounting job he turned down to follow his dreams was probably a better choice.

You ever been hit so hard that you had to rethink your life plans? pic.twitter.com/tnacMCPTYZ — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) September 23, 2018

(cover photo via Boxing AIBA flickr)