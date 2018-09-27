Listen Live

WATCH: Boxer Takes a Punch During Boxing Match, Walks Out of Ring

One and DONE

By Funny, Morning Show, Sports

Hope 22-year-old Kaywann Sistrunk had a second career in mind because it’s clear Boxing isn’t for him.

One minute and 10 seconds into his third round of a four-round super lightweight bout against Sevelle Hasan, he decided that accounting job he turned down to follow his dreams was probably a better choice.

(cover photo via Boxing AIBA flickr)

Related posts

OPINION: Current State of the Toronto Maple Leafs

New Study Says Watching ‘The Kardashians’ Is BAD for You

Smith Brothers Baseball Fall Showcase

WATCH: Never-Before-Seen Footage of John Lennon’s McCartney Diss Track

WATCH: Jack Black Has 3 Harsh Words for Donald Trump

Parking Practice Ends with Car in Community Pool

Bert and Ernie are NOT a Couple

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings Ode to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Cargo Shorts

First Look at Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker