Watch: Borg vs. McEnroe

Movie Will Hit Theatres In September

The trailer for the upcoming film Borg vs. McEnroe has been released, giving us our first glimpse at Shia LaBoeuf as John McEnroe. If the trailer is any indication, this movie is going to be intense.

The movie revolves around McEnroe’s infamous rivalry with Bjorn Borg, which peaked at Wimbeldon in 1980. 21-year-old McEnroe was playing in his first final, while Borg was looking to win his 5th straight Wimbeldon title. The rivalry made in tennis heaven gave fans unparalleled drama on the court, and a perfect base for drama on screen.

Watch the full trailer below:

