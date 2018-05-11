Listen Live

WATCH: Bobby Lee had an Accident on Hot Ones

What a crappy way to go out! LOL

So in light of me eating really really spicy peppers every Wednesday at 8:30 EST until I reach the Carolina Reaper, which is literally the hottest pepper in the world. I’ve been watching interviews with people who have eaten really hot food and had a bad experience to kind of, mentally prepare myself for the absolutely worst case.. and I think I’ve found it… Bobby Lee, best known for MADtv from 2001-2009, actually had a very crappy incident while eating the final wing on an internet interview show called “Hot Ones”. On the show they interview celebrities and eat some of the hottest wings known to mankind. Thing is, Bobby happens to be lactose intolerant and… he drank some milk… Check this out for a good laugh!

 

WATCH:

