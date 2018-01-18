Watch: Binging With Babish Recreates The “Every Meat Burrito”
"The Most Expensive Episode Of Binging With Babish By Far"
Binging With Babish is a YouTube account known for recreating classic dishes from your favourite TV shows. He’s made everything from a SpongeBob Square Pants inspired Krabby Patty
To the Dessert Breakfast Pasta from the movie Elf
To celebrate 2 Million subscribers to his YouTube channel, Babish decided he’d make the “Every Meat Burrito” from Regular Show. Here’s a reminder of exactly what types of meat that burrito has, in case you’re not familiar with the show:
Obviously, it’s a little tricky to find crow and naked mole rat meat so Babish had to get a little creative. He decided to use “every meat readily available” to the American consumer. Mmmmm, Kangaroo Steak. The results was truly disgusting….and expensive!
Watch below: