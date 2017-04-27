Listen Live

Watch: Bill Nye Explains Stranger Things

So You're Saying There's A Chance?

Netflix recently launched Bill Nye’s new edutainment series, Bill Nye Saves The World, and they’ve enlisted the science guy to help explain the multiverse theory as it relates to the hit show Stranger Things.

Is it a blatant exercise in cross-promotion by streaming service? Yes. Are we interested in finding out whether Eleven can actually travel across space and time in search of an Eggos fix? Absolutely.

Watch Bill Nye explain Stranger Things below.

