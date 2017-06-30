WATCH: Ben Stiller as White Goodman Calls out Justin Bieber

White Goodman is back and he wants to slam his balls right into Justin Bieber’s face…dodgeballs that is.

Ben Stiller is reprising his role as White Goodman to call out some pretty famous people including LeBron James, and the Rock to be part of his ultimate charity dodgeball game against Average Joe’s. Almost everyone from the movie will be part of this game to raise money for the Stiller Foundation. There’s a spot for a fan too. You can enter through Omaze.