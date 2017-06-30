Listen Live

WATCH: Ben Stiller as White Goodman Calls out Justin Bieber

'my balls in your face!'

By Celebrity Gossip, Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized

White Goodman is back and he wants to slam his balls right into Justin Bieber’s face…dodgeballs that is.

Ben Stiller is reprising his role as White Goodman to call out some pretty famous people including LeBron James, and the Rock to be part of his ultimate charity dodgeball game against Average Joe’s. Almost everyone from the movie will be part of this game to raise money for the Stiller Foundation. There’s a spot for a fan too. You can enter through Omaze.

 

Related posts

Martin Short, Michael J. Fox, get Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards

Woman Throws Coins Into Plane Engine for Good Luck

WATCH: Guy Gets Hit by Bus, Goes Straight To the Pub

According to Science Car Horns Should be Replaced with Duck Quacks

Alec Baldwin Will Bring his Trump Back to ‘SNL’

Salvador Dali to be Exhumed for Paternity Test

Someone Chopped off Norway’s ‘Penis Rock’

Wonder Woman Just Broke Another Box Office Record

Someone is Giving Away a Boat on Craigslist…There’s Only One Problem